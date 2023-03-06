Pakistani actor Qavi Khan dies in Canada aged 80

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan died in Canada on Sunday. He was 80.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and several high profile government officials have posted condolences on social media.

Khan was a prolific performer in television dramas, film and theatre. During his career, he featured in more than 200 films, including Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor and Zameen Aasman.

He also starred in many television shows, including drama series Andhera Ujala. The series, which is now considered a cult classic, was first aired in 1984 and centred around a group of police officers fighting crime in ironic or humorous situations.

Khan was honoured by the Government of Pakistan with the Pride of Performance in 1980 and then with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2012.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi posted his condolences on Twitter, referring to Khan as “a performer par excellence”.

His sentiments were shared by other Pakistani personalities including singer Ali Zafar, who referred to Khan as “an institution in himself” and said he “deserves a state funeral”.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui also shared his thoughts on Khan’s legacy stating that his “stature in the industry will remain unmatched,” adding, “He was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too.” Pakistani actress Sajal Ali wrote on Twitter that Khan “was not only a great actor but one of the most good human being I was fortunate to work with.”

