Several feared dead in avalanche at Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort

Several people are feared dead after an avalanche hit a skiing resort in Himalayan Kashmir on Wednesday.

The avalanche struck the Afarwat peak at Gulmarg, a scenic Indian ski resort, police said.

Four people — two foreign skiers and two guides — were reported missing. There were also reports of several people trapped under snow.

Police said authorities were carrying out rescue operations in the area.

Avalanche warnings had been put in place across 10 districts in the Himalayan region after days of heavy snow.

A woman and teenage girl were killed in an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday.

On Friday, a massive avalanche hit Paddar in the rural district of Kishtwar. No casualties were reported.