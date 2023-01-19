Avalanche kills at least eight at highway tunnel in Tibet

At least eight people have been killed by an avalanche in China's autonomous region of Tibet.

The Chinese government has sent teams to help recover bodies and search for survivors in the city of Nyingchi, state media reported.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between the exit of the Doxong La tunnel, in Medog county, and Pai village in Mainling county, at about 8pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday.

People and vehicles were stranded, Xinhua News Agency reported. It was not clear how many were missing.

Local authorities sent 131 rescuers and volunteers, and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight, the Global Times reported on Thursday.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management also sent personnel to the region.

As of 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the emergency rescue headquarters had sent 246 rescuers, more than 70 vehicles and equipment to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metres, the report said.

With an average elevation of about 3,100 metres, Nyingchi is considered "the Switzerland of Tibet" by many tourist companies.