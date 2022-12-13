Indian and Chinese troops clash in disputed Himalayan region

Indian and Chinese troops have clashed at a remote disputed border, the most serious incident along the largely unmarked border between the neighbouring countries since a deadly brawl in 2020.

Soldiers clashed at Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh state in north-east India on December 9, after soldiers of People’s Liberation Army “contacted” the Line of Actual Control, the term used to describe the demarcation line, the Indian Army said.

At least six Indian Army soldiers were injured in the brawl, the statement said.

Beijing has not confirmed or denied the incident.

“This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Indian Army said.

It said both sides immediately disengaged from the area and local commanders met to discuss the dispute.

“As a follow-up of the incident, our own commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the Indian Army said.

The LAC is a 4,000km often unmarked border between the countries that traverses along the Himalayas from Ladakh in the north to eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, located on the eastern tip of the border, is historically claimed by China as part of Tibet region.

In December 2021, Beijing renamed 15 places in the state.

Indian troops at Penga Teng Tso, near the Line of Actual Control neighbouring China, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state. AFP

The incident marks an escalation between the two nations since June 2020, when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the hand-to-hand brawl over disputed land in Ladakh. Beijing said four of its soldiers were killed in the border clashes.

That incident led to the mobilisation of tens of thousands of soldiers from both sides.

India maintained that Chinese troops had entered Indian territory and India had repeatedly emphasised disengagement for normality of bilateral relationship.

Diplomatic relations between the nuclear-armed nations have since remained frosty.

The sides held more than 16 rounds of “in-depth” exchange of views to resolve the border standoff and reduce troop deployments, dismantle infrastructure and restore landforms in the area to pre-standoff positions.

They completed disengagement from Ladakh in September.

Despite the disengagement from the confrontational points, contentious issues related to the boundary still remain, as Chinese were still controlling parts that India claims as its own.

Beijing denies the allegations and claims the territory to be its own.