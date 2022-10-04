21 mountaineers missing after avalanche in India's Himalayas

At least 21 trainee mountaineers are missing after an avalanche in India's Uttarakhand state on Tuesday.

More than 170 trainees from Nehru Mountaineering Institute were on an expedition to Draupadi’s Danda peak in the Gangotri range when the avalanche hit early in the morning, trapping 29 of them.

Local media reported four had been killed, although officials did not confirm the reports.

READ MORE India fire kills five and injures dozens celebrating Durga Puja

The two peaks are believed to be more than 5,600 metres high.

Uttarakhand's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said members of the National Disaster Response Force, the state disaster response force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police had joined rescue efforts.

At least eight people have been rescued, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer said.

“The peak is around 16,000 feet. They were part of two basic mountaineering training courses and when they were on a mission to the peak when an avalanche hit. Eight of them were successfully rescued while 21 received injuries,” Vivek Kumar Pandey, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police official, told a local news channel.

He said helicopters were deployed to aid rescue efforts.

“We are hopeful to rescue all those trapped by afternoon,” he said.

While authorities have not confirmed any casualties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his “anguish” over the “loss of precious lives”.

He further instructed the Indian Air Force to mount rescue and relief operations.

Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

Uttarakhand is one of the top mountaineering destinations in the country. Every year, thousands of people visit the state’s Himalayan peaks in October when the months-long monsoon season ends.

But extreme weather and landslides have become common in the Himalayan state in recent years, something experts attribute to climate change.

At least 15 trekkers were killed after falling into a gorge following heavy snowfall near the 5,200-metre Lamkhaga Pass in the state in October last year.

More than 200 people were killed in February 2021 after a glacier avalanche caused flash floods that struck the state's Chamoli district, damaging two hydroelectric projects and roads.