Pakistan forces begin operation to free hostages from militants

Pakistani security forces on Tuesday launched an operation to free hostages from local Taliban militants at a police counter-terrorism compound in the north-west of the country.

Militants took over the compound on Sunday. Reuters reported that six security officials and several inmates were inside.

Security forces have surrounded the camp that houses an interrogation centre in the town of Bannu, where about 20 fighters from Pakistan's branch of the Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were holed up.

“All options failed and the terrorists refused to free innocent people, so we decided to use force,” a senior security official told Reuters, adding that an operation was not launched earlier to protect the safety of the hostages.

He said minimum force would be used to ensure the hostages' safe release.

Local residents said they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the centre on Tuesday.

The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.

Pakistani authorities on Monday opened talks to try to resolve a stand-off with the militants.

The TTP, which has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the government last month, has long used violence in a bid to take over the country.

According to a provincial government spokesman, the militants were demanding safe passage to Afghanistan.