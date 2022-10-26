Python swallows woman at Indonesia rubber plantation

Engorged snake cut open to reveal body of worker who had gone missing at the end of her shift

The snake was five metres long, on the larger side for a Burmese python, found in the wild in Indonesia. EPA
Robert Tollast
Oct 26, 2022
A woman in her 50s has been swallowed by a python in the Indonesian province of Jambi.

The rubber plantation worker, named only as Jahrah, could not be found at the end of her shift, local media reported.

A search party later discovered an engorged python and cut the animal open, finding Jahrah’s body.

“The victim was found in the snake's stomach. After they cut the belly apart, they found it was Jahrah inside,” AKP S Harefa, the local police chief, told CNN Indonesia.

The snake was five metres long, on the larger side for a Burmese python, found in the wild in Indonesia. Pythons kept as pets are typically no longer than two metres.

Rubber production is one of Indonesia's largest industries, employing over 1.3 million people. Plantations have been linked to deforestation on land claimed by indigenous tribes.

Updated: October 26, 2022, 3:04 PM
