Arshad Sharif: body of Pakistani journalist shot dead in Kenya being flown home

Pakistan is repatriating the body of an outspoken journalist who was shot and killed by police in Kenya, where he was living after fleeing his country.

A plane left Kenya on Tuesday carrying the body of Arshad Sharif and it was expected to land in Pakistan on the evening of the same day, AP cited Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb as saying.

Sharif was killed on Sunday night after the car he was in drove through a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. He was 49.

The car, which was also carrying another man, Khurram Ahmed, was struck by nine bullets, AFP reported.

One of the bullets struck the Pakistani journalist in the head. Police gave chase after the car failed to stop.

Read More Imran Khan challenges Pakistan ruling disqualifying him from office

Sharif's family said Mr Ahmed, who had initially been identified as his brother by Nairobi police, was not a relative but the driver of the car.

He is believed to have been hurt in the shooting but officials in Kenya have yet to announce any details about his condition or his whereabouts.

Police expressed regret over the incident and have opened an investigation into the case.

They said it was a case of mistaken identity as they had set up the roadblock to look for a stolen car linked to the abduction of a child, which had a similar licence plate to one Sharif was in.

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Sharif, 49, was a frequent critic of Pakistan's powerful military establishment and supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan, AFP reported.

The killing stunned Pakistan’s community of journalists, who demanded a detailed probe into the incident.

"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique tweeted.

Expand Autoplay Pakistan's High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syedah leaves a mortuary containing the body of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif. The Pakistani news anchor was shot dead when police opened fire on a vehicle he was in as it went through a roadblock without stopping, on the outskirts of Nairobi. Reuters

The US, to which Sharif was reportedly seeking a visa, voiced sadness over his death.

"We encourage a full investigation by the government of Kenya into his death," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is not related to the journalist, spoke to Kenyan President William Ruto about the incident.

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Mr Sharif said he had asked Mr Ruto to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. The Kenyan president promised to render all the required assistance, including fast-tracking the return of the body to Pakistan.

In August, Sharif interviewed senior opposition politician Shahbaz Gill, who said junior officers in Pakistan's armed forces should not follow orders that went against "the will of the majority".

The comment led to the news channel being briefly taken off air and an arrest warrant issued for Sharif, who then fled the country.