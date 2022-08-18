US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis

A US congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss, in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.

The new US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said the delegation led by senator Chris Coons also will meet with outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the August 9 election.

President-elect William Ruto is Kenyatta’s deputy president, but the two fell out years ago. In the election, Mr Kenyatta backed longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga has said he is exploring “all constitutional and legal options” to challenge his close election loss. His campaign has a week from Monday’s declaration of Mr Ruto’s win to go to the Supreme Court, which then has 14 days to rule.

Kenya's president-elect William Ruto says there is 'no time to waste', ahead of a possible legal challenge

Mr Odinga has urged his supporters to remain calm, in a country with a history of post-election violence.

Kenya’s electoral commission publicly split in chaos just minutes before Monday’s declaration, with commissioners accusing each other of misconduct.

The four commissioners who objected to Monday’s declaration were appointed by Mr Kenyatta last year.

The split came as a shock to many Kenyans after an election widely seen as the country’s most transparent ever. Results from the more than 46,000 polling stations were posted online for the public to follow.

Public tallies, including one by a local election observer group, added up to a win for Mr Ruto — with just over 50 per cent of the vote.

The political transition in Kenya will have significant impact on the East Africa region, where Mr Kenyatta had been working with the US to try to mediate in Ethiopia’s conflict in Tigray and promoting peace efforts between Rwanda and Congo.

Mr Ruto, 55, in his public comments this week has focused on domestic matters, not regional ones.

He appealed to Kenyans by making the election about economic differences and not the ethnic ones that have long marked the country’s politics, with sometimes deadly results.

He portrayed himself as an outsider from humble beginnings defying the political dynasties of Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president, respectively.

Mr Odinga, 77, has pursued the presidency for 25 years. He was detained for years in the 1980s over his push for multiparty democracy and was also a supporter of Kenya’s groundbreaking 2010 constitution.