Tens of millions battle floods in Pakistan as death toll surpasses 1,000

International aid began arriving and a relief operation was under way on Monday as tens of millions of Pakistanis struggled to cope with monsoon floods that have killed more than 1,061 people.

The death toll could be higher, as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers that washed roads and bridges away. More than 33 million people — or one in seven Pakistanis — have been affected by the floods, and about a million homes have been damaged, officials said.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it can also bring destruction.

The UAE began operating an air bridge for humanitarian aid to the country, where a state of emergency has been declared and armed forces mobilised to help with relief efforts.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called it “the monster monsoon of the decade”.

This year's floods are comparable to 2010, the worst on record, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

Near Sukkur, a city in southern Sindh province and home to a colonial-era flood barrage on the Indus River that is vital to prevent further catastrophe, one farmer lamented the devastation of his rice fields.

Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as water runs downstream from tributaries in the north.

“Our crop spanned over 5,000 acres on which the best quality rice was sown and is eaten by you and us,” Khalil Ahmed, 70, told AFP. “All that is finished.”

Much of Sindh is now a landscape of water, frustrating a military-led relief operation.

“There are no landing strips or approaches available … our pilots find it difficult to land,” one senior officer told AFP.

Ghulam Rasool uses a handpump next to his flood-damaged mud house on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province. AFP

Army helicopters struggled to pluck people to safety in the north, where steep hills and valleys make flying dangerous.

Many rivers in the area — a picturesque tourist destination — have burst their banks, demolishing scores of buildings, including a 150-room hotel that crumbled in a raging torrent.

The flooding could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy is in free fall.