US warships traverse Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

Two US Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. It was the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted China to stage massive military exercises in the waterway.

The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit, the US Navy's 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state,” it said.

The operation demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the US military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows, the navy said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the ships were sailing in a southerly direction and that its forces were observing, but that "the situation was as normal".

China launched military exercises in the strait after Ms Pelosi visited Taiwan this month despite warnings from Beijing. China regards the self-ruled island as part of its national territory and opposes any visits by foreign governments as a recognition of Taiwan as a separate state.

The US has regularly sent naval ships through the 160-kilometre-wide strait as part of what it calls freedom of navigation manoeuvres.

The Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.

Ms Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was followed about a week later by a group of five other US lawmakers, with China's military responding by carrying out more exercises near the island.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the US Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday. It was the third visit by American politicians this month, defying pressure from China to halt such trips.

US President Joe Biden has sought to keep tension between Washington and Beijing from boiling over into conflict, stressing that congressional trips are routine.

The US has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

With reporting from Reuters.