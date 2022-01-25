Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan go dark as power cut hits Central Asia

Grids of the three countries are interconnected

The Uzbekistan gas-to-liquids plant in Qashqadaryo Region, Uzbekistan. Reuters
Jan 25, 2022

A major power cut across Central Asia left parts of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan without electricity, authorities and residents said on Tuesday.

The cause remains unclear.

The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected, although Kazakhstan has a connection to the Russian power grid that it could use to cover unexpected shortages.

In Kazakhstan, outages were reported in the biggest city of Almaty and several major southern cities close to the Uzbek and Kyrgyz borders.

Uzbekistan's energy ministry said in a statement it was working to resolve “a major power cut".

It is unclear how many people are affected or how long the power cut may last.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan said they were restarting power plants after emergency shutdowns and would initially remain disconnected from the Central Asian grid.

This is a developing story …

Updated: January 25th 2022, 8:09 AM
