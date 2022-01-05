North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea, says South's military

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea, South Korea's military said on Wednesday, in what would be the first such test by Pyongyang this year.

In the decade since Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un took power, North Korea has made rapid progress in its military technology at the cost of international sanctions.

Despite severe economic difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Kim said last week that the country would continue to build up its military capabilities.

In its latest apparent test, an unidentified projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without immediately providing further details.

In 2021, nuclear-armed North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon and what it described as a hypersonic warhead.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains stalled, following the collapse of talks between Mr Kim and former president Donald Trump in 2019.

Under Mr Trump's successor, Joe Biden, the US has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet North Korean representatives, while saying it will seek denuclearisation.

But Pyongyang has so far dismissed the offer, accusing Washington of pursuing “hostile” policies.

At the end of a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party last week, during which Mr Kim spoke about building up defences, he did not mention the US at all.

Instead of the policy positions on diplomacy for which Mr Kim's New Year statements have been closely watched in recent years, he focused on food security and development in an extensive speech.

But he said Pyongyang would continue to boost its defence capabilities, keeping in mind “the military environment of the Korean peninsula” and the changing international situation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the eighth conference of military educationists of the Korean People's Army at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. Korean Central News Agency / AFP

North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, which have progressed rapidly under Mr Kim.

The impoverished nation has also been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade that has hammered its economy.

The worsening economic situation during the pandemic, however, has not blunted those programmes, and North Korea has continued to pursue weapons development, a UN report said in October.

Concerns have grown about a full-blown food crisis in North Korea, and a UN human rights expert said in October that the most vulnerable were “at risk of starvation".