North Korea test launches long-range cruise missiles

Photos purported to be of long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea on September 11 and 12. KCNA via Reuters

North Korea successfully test-fired “new type, long-range” cruise missiles on Saturday and Sunday, the state news agency reported.

They travelled for two hours and 10 minutes above the land and water of North Korea, and hit targets 1,500 kilometres away, KCNA said.

The new missile is a strategic weapon of “great significance” in meeting the key targets of a five-year plan to develop the country's defence science and weapon system, state media reported.

“The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent,” KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea staged its first military-style parade since Joe Biden became US President.

Leader Kim Jong-un presided over the event, where displays of his state’s weaponry were scaled down from previous exhibitions.

There were no ballistic missiles, which are faster and harder to intercept than cruise missiles, on show.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry declined to comment on the news.

Experts say the missiles resemble in appearance U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles, and are likely designed to overwhelm the missile defenses of North Korea’s neighbors.

While North Korea had tested anti-ship cruise missiles before, the missiles from its latest tests are likely built with different designs and engines that provide improved range and maneuverability, experts say.