Multiple injuries as explosions hit Kabul hospital

Gunfire also reported at one of the Afghan capital’s largest hospitals

The National
Nov 2, 2021

At least two explosions hit Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on Tuesday. Witnesses told The National that they saw three suicide bombers on the premises, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

Nine people were brought to the Emergency War and Trauma hospital, just a short distance from the hospital under attack.

Other witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

This is a developing story.

Updated: November 2nd 2021, 10:39 AM
