Taliban leader Mawlawi Akhundzada makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has made his first public appearance, officials announced on Sunday, after he addressed supporters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

It was not made clear last month what role Mawlawi Akhundzada would play in the government when he released his first statement following the announcement of the new cabinet.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August following the collapse of the western-backed government

Not known for his prowess on the battlefield, having preferred a life of religious and legal study, Mawlawi Akhundzada's low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government – and even rumours of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to “speak to his brave soldiers and disciples”, according to Taliban officials.

There was tight security at the event and no photo or video have emerged, but a 10-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada – referred to as “Amirul Momineen” or commander of the faithful – gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the Islamic emirate's officials in this “big test".

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

Believed to be in his fifties at the time, he is from Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar.

He was one of Mansour’s deputies alongside Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the feared Haqqani network based out of eastern Afghanistan.

Several senior Taliban sources have said Mansour bequeathed Akhundzada the leadership in his will, though some observers have argued in the past that dynastic succession is against the Taliban’s ideology.

Meanwhile, the UN has said that Afghanistan is heading towards a humanitarian disaster, with half of the country’s population struggling to find enough food.

The Taliban have struggled to replace services provided by the western-backed government that they overthrew in August. Donors have since cut back on funding to Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy.