Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province

AP
Oct 8, 2021

A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service.

Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast. The cause was not immediately clear.

The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.

IS has also targeted Afghanistan’s religious minorities in attacks.

Updated: October 8th 2021, 10:47 AM
