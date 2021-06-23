Ivory Coast court sentences former PM to life in prison

Soro lives in exile in France and was tried in his absence

This file photo taken at the Bristol Hotel in Paris on September 17 2020 shows former Ivory Coast Prime Minister and Presidential candidate Guillaume Soro during a press conference. AFP
An Ivory Coast court has sentenced prominent opposition figure and former prime minister Guillaume Soro to life in prison for “undermining the security of the state.”

The criminal court in the West African country’s largest city, Abidjan, also ordered the dissolution of Soro’s political movement, which was formed after he resigned as speaker of the legislature in 2019.

Soro, who lives in exile in France, was tried in his absence. An international arrest warrant has been issued against him and five others living outside the country.

The former president of the National Assembly and 19 others were prosecuted for an “attempt to attack the authority of the state” and “dissemination of false information” that discredited the institution and its functions.

Soro reacted to the verdict, calling it unjust.

“I totally reject these unfair verdicts, pronounced outside all the rules of law and dictated only by political considerations,” he said on his Twitter account.

Soro said the goal of the trial was to remove him from Ivory Coast’s politics and that it showed a compromised judiciary.

“These verdicts reinforce my conviction that we must fight courageously and without weakness against the capture of the Ivorian state," he said. "I will not give up this fight."

In 2020, the former rebel leader who went on to become the president of the National Assembly was already sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling public funds and money laundering.

He denies the charges and his supporters say they are politically motivated.

He did not return to Ivory Coast because of the conviction and was blocked from running in the country’s presidential election last year.

Soro has called on the military to disobey President Alassane Ouattara, who won a controversial third term.

Updated: June 24, 2021 12:51 AM

