UN envoy to Libya calls for inclusive national reconstruction plan

The UN has called for a "comprehensive national plan" for the reconstruction of areas affected by flash floods in Libya.

Political instability, a decade of civil war, crumbling infrastructure and weak emergency systems all played a role in the tragedy that unfolded in the eastern region of the country in early September.

Abdoulaye Bathily, the UN envoy to the country, has met Libyan officials to discuss efforts to overcome the crisis caused by Storm Daniel.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, met Mr Bathily and discussed continuing relief efforts in Derna and neighbouring areas.

"We discussed perspectives on the reconstruction of the devastated areas. I underlined the need for co-ordinated national action to overcome the crisis, including a transparent and inclusive national plan for reconstruction," Mr Bathily said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two dams upstream from Derna after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area on September 10, sweeping thousands of people into the sea.

"I reiterated my call for all stakeholders to build on the extraordinary solidarity and unity Libyans have shown in these difficult times," he said.

All must "step up efforts towards holding elections and unifying national institutions to better address future challenges", he said.

There is still no widely accepted death toll for the floods that flattened Derna and nearby coastal towns.

The latest official death toll released on Friday evening stood at 3,753 but the eventual count is expected to be far higher, with international aid groups giving estimates of up to 10,000 people missing.

Authorities in the eastern region of the divided country said last Friday that Derna would host an international conference next month to aid reconstruction efforts.

Bodies are still being found in large numbers, under the debris or on beaches.

Libya has been wracked by division and on-off conflict since an uprising that toppled and killed former leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

An August 2020 ceasefire between forces allied to the country's rival governments largely holds.