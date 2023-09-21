A Closer Look: Storm Daniel leaves trail of destruction in Libya

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The devastating floods that rocked Libya last week as a result of Storm Daniel have left a trail of destruction in their wake.

As international relief efforts are made to limit the cost to human life and the country's infrastructure, Libyans are taking to the streets to express their concerns about how the government is maintaining vital structures.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's foreign news reporter Nada Al Taher to find out more about the developing story.

Read more

Talk of help for Libya must be followed by action

Communications briefly cut in Libya's devastated Derna

Libya floods aftermath – in pictures