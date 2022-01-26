Ethiopia's Tigrayan rebels attempting to expand into Afar region

Ethiopia’s Tigrayan rebels said they had been provoked into launching operations into Afar, a month after announcing a withdrawal from neighbouring regions in the country's north.

The move comes 14 months since fighting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government broke out.

"Since yesterday morning [January 24], we have been compelled to take robust actions to neutralise the threat,“ the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Tuesday as it referred to pro-government forces in the Afar region, according to an AFP report.

Read More WHO vows to keep demanding aid access to Tigray

"Tigray's army does not have a plan to remain in Afar for long, nor does it wish to see the conflict deteriorate further."

On Friday, the UN said at least 108 civilians were killed this month in airstrikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and warned of a looming humanitarian disaster.

"My appeal to the parties: stop the fighting in all its forms," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter. "All people who need humanitarian aid must receive it as quickly as possible. It is time to start dialogue and reconciliation."

My appeal to give peace in Ethiopia a chance:



1. Hostilities must cease immediately.



2. Unrestricted humanitarian access must be guaranteed & public services re-established.



3. Conditions must be created to allow for an Ethiopian-led political dialogue to find a solution. pic.twitter.com/CYNt6w04GZ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 19, 2021

Last month’s withdrawal announcement by the TPLF had reignited hope that a ceasefire would finally materialise.

But in Tuesday's statement, the TPLF accused pro-government forces in Afar of intensifying their attacks on the rebels to “obstruct humanitarian operations“ and create a “severe security crisis” in Tigray’s capital Mekele.

Mekele has not received much of its aid since the Ethiopian military began carrying out airstrikes on October 18, prompting flights to Ethiopia to be suspended on October 22.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Captive Ethiopian soldiers arrive at the Mekelle Rehabilitation Centre in Tigray, Ethiopia, after a four-day journey from Abdi Eshir. AFP

Ethiopia's war broke out after 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner Mr Abiy sent troops to topple the TPLF in October 2020.

The TPLF made major losses but regrouped and retook Tigray in June last year, widening its attacks into Afar and Amhara. In November, the rebels said they were inching closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, a move that prompted countries such as the US and France to urge their citizens to leave.

Aid workers hit by strikes

The Ethiopian government retook some territory in Amhara and Afar in a counter-offensive. Aid workers and residents were among those hit by deadly air strikes. Both sides accuse each other of cutting off much-needed aid to Tigray.

On Monday, an Ethiopian government representative said ”no government defence forces” were in Afar, AFP reported.

The rebels say they are focusing on pro-government forces in Afar, and soldiers from Eritrea backing Mr Abiy. The only operational route into Tigray is a road from Afar’s capital, Semera.

Also on Tuesday, aid workers said lorries carrying 800 tonnes of food, headed towards Mekele, were stuck at a checkpoint in Afar.