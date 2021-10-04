Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed sworn in as PM for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term to lead a country reeling from a nearly year-long war.

Mr Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticised and, at times, boycotted by opposition parties. But the ballot has been described by some external electoral observers as better run than those in the past.

The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighbouring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as the war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the country, deadly ethnic violence continues and watchdogs warn that repressive government practices are on the return.

Mr Abiy is expected to make a speech later on Monday.

The 11-month war is weakening Ethiopia’s economy, one of Africa’s fastest-growing, and threatening to isolate Mr Abiy, once seen as a regional peacemaker.

Only three African heads of state – from Nigeria, Senegal and neighbouring Somalia – were attending Monday’s ceremony.

Ethiopia’s government last week faced condemnation from the United Nations, US and several European nations after it expelled seven UN officials it accused of supporting the Tigray forces who have been battling Ethiopian and allied forces.

The government is under growing pressure as people begin to starve to death in Tigray under what the UN has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade”. Last week the UN humanitarian chief told the Associated Press that the situation in Ethiopia was a “stain on our conscience”.

The US has threatened further sanctions if humanitarian access to Tigray is not granted soon and the warring sides do not take steps towards peace.