Mauritania rescues seven migrants from sea, but 47 are feared dead

The vessel drifted for two weeks after the the engine broke down

A Spanish Sea Rescue ship takes a baby, among 68 rescued migrants, to Arguineguin, in the Canary Islands, on August 12. EPA

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 17, 2021

The Mauritanian coastguard has rescued seven migrants from a stranded boat in the coastal Atlantic, but 47 other passengers are feared dead, the International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.

The boat was carrying West Africans trying to migrate to Spain’s Canary Islands, off north-west Africa, IOM’s Missing Migrants Project said.

Days after their boat departed on August 2 from Morocco, the engine broke down and the vessel drifted for two weeks.

Without adequate food or water and not knowing where they were going, passengers began to die, survivors told the IOM.

The boat drifted until it was found Monday by the Mauritanian coastguard off the coast of Nouadhibou.

The seven survivors were taken to Nouadhibou, where they received emergency assistance from the IOM and the French Red Cross. Four survivors were in critical condition and taken to hospital.

Those on the boat were from Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mauritania and Guinea. There were 11 female passengers and 43 male, including three children.

Updated: August 17th 2021, 8:23 PM
How the UAE flag should be flown

The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag.

Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order.

The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months.

The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies.

But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre.

The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag.

According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention".

Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

 

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

