Unstable boats crammed with people as smugglers cash in on English Channel crossings

A man celebrates after arriving on the beach at Dungeness on July 19 before being taken away by Border Force staff. AP

People smugglers have increased passenger numbers on small boats crossing the English Channel at night to maximise their profits on single journeys, new rescue data obtained by The National shows.

Coastguard figures show nine boats carrying at least 50 people were intercepted or monitored by British officials in July this year off England’s south-east coast – more than in the whole of 2019 and 2020 combined.

The figures confirm intelligence reports that organised criminal gangs behind the lucrative trade are packing more people on to bigger boats and launching them across a longer section of the north European coastline to avoid patrols and ensure greater profit.

British law enforcement said last year that passengers were charged up to €5,000 ($5,882) for a berth, netting gangs €250,000 on some of the bigger boats. The takings contrast with the relatively small outlay for inflatable dinghies and underpowered engines for the short but treacherous crossings across the Channel that measures 34 kilometres at its narrowest point.

The highest estimated number packed on a single boat was 80 on July 19, showed data that runs from November 2018 to July 2021. It was escorted to a beach by a lifeboat from the south-east coastal town of Dungeness and met by police and border officials.

The vessel was part of what was then the largest number of people trying to cross the waterway on a single day when at least 430 people arrived.

That record was broken this month as the number of people crossing into the UK in 2021 topped 10,000, outstripping the 8,400 who arrived in small boats throughout 2020.

Dozens of people were photographed landing at the beach in Dungeness where some raised their hands in celebration. The passengers included the infirm, women and children, some of whom were too young to walk.

The UK’s Border Force declined to comment on “operational matters”.

Most small boats carried passengers in single digits in the first months of the records. No boat was reported to have ferried more than 50 occupants until August 2019, the figures show.

The rising numbers of those trafficked on cross-Channel boats replicates the trend in the Mediterranean. The gangs organising the shipping of people from North Africa regularly cram hundreds on board a vessel for the much longer crossing, heading for southern European countries such as Italy.

German rescue charity Sea-Watch told The National said that its rescue vessels discovered boats leaving Libya packed with 400 people.

As in the English Channel, the crossings become increasingly dangerous with more people on board. In the Mediterranean there have been instances of packed boats that foundered before rescue boats could reach them, the charity said. More than 1,100 people have died so far this year attempting to cross from North Africa to Europe.

The dangers of the much shorter crossing from France were highlighted on Thursday when a dinghy started sinking and 40 people on board had to be rescued.

Quote It is highly likely organised crime groups and migrants are attracted to the high success rate and low cost-high profit nature of small boats National Crime Agency

One African, aged between 25 and 30, who was flown to hospital after suffering heart failure, later died. French officials launched a manslaughter investigation.

“The dinghy was sinking,” said Nicolas Margolle, the captain of the Nicolas Jeremy trawler who saved four Eritrean men. “The shipwrecked men were in hypothermia and very weak, they said they had been in the water for over three hours.”

In October last year, a Kurdish-Iranian family, including small children, died when a boat sank off the French coast.

In its annual threat assessment published in May, the National Crime Agency said the increase in small boats was almost certainly a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions affecting freight and air transport, as well as tighter security around UK-operated border controls in France.

“It is highly likely organised crime groups and migrants are attracted to the high success rate and low cost-high profit nature of small boats compared to heavy goods vehicle facilitation,” it said.

Migrating from small to large to avoid Dover Strait

Gangs “have attempted to transport migrants into the UK using larger vessels landing at small ports away from the Dover Strait”, the narrow section of water between Dover in south-east England and the French port of Calais.

“Migrants transported via this method have a higher chance of being exploited by UK-based criminals than those detected by law enforcement arriving by small boat.”

The new tactics were highlighted by the arrest of three men in November last year over an alleged attempt to smuggle 69 Albanians into the UK in a fishing boat. The trawler set off from Belgium but was intercepted off the coast of eastern England by British border guard vessels.

Migrants are disembarked after being picked up in the Channel by a British border force vessel in Dover on Friday. AP

The latest figures show that dinghies are also carrying more people on the shorter and most widely used route across the Channel to the Dover area, identified as the “small boats area”.

Figures released by HM Coastguard covering the south-east coast of England showed there were 14 boats each carrying more than 50 migrants in the first seven months of 2021.

But in the 26 months from November 2018 to the end of 2020, there were only seven with similarly high numbers.

A spokesman for Channel Rescue, a volunteer organisation which monitors migrant arrivals from spotting points on England’s south coast, said migrants reported that the boats were getting bigger to pack more people on board.

HM Coastguard, which provided the figures, said: “We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country. We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Sri Lanka's T20I squad Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

