Big pic Participants run through a street carrying a palm hut during the annual Buhat Kubo Race (Hut Race) in Ugong Village of Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 18 November 2023. In celebration of Bayanihan Festival (Festival of Community), Ugong residents held the Hut Race to re-live the Filipino tradition of helping neighbors even in relocating their houses to show a sense of community in the face of adversity. EPA / ROLEX DELA PENA