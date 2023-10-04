At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in Sikkim flash flood after cloudburst

Twenty-three Indian soldiers are missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a valley in the mountainous north-eastern Sikkim state.

“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River … 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush,” the Indian army said on Wednesday.

“Search operations are under way.”

The remote area lies close to India's border with Nepal, with Lhonak Lake at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain.

The army said water released upstream from Chungthang dam meant the river was already more than 4.5 metres higher than usual.

Flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which starts in June and normally begins to retreat towards the end of September. By October, the heaviest of the monsoon rains are usually over.

Climate change is increasing their frequency and severity, according to experts.