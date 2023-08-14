At least 16 people killed in heavy rain and landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh

Torrential rain in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides that have killed at least 16 people, with dozens trapped or missing.

At least seven people were killed after heavy rain, known as a cloudburst, hit Jadon village on Monday.

The victims include an eight-year-old boy.

Six people were rescued, while two houses and a cow shed were washed away, witnesses said.

A cloudburst is extremely heavy rainfall in a short time, common in mountainous areas. The Indian Meteorological Department describe the event as 100mm of rainfall within an hour.

At least nine people also lost their lives and 20 others were trapped after a temple collapsed due to a landslide in Shimla, also in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.

Five people have been rescued.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed authorities to offer assistance and support to those affected.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of seven precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time," Mr Sukhu’s office tweeted.

People wade through flood waters after monsoon rains in Prayagraj. AFP

The northern state has been devastated by torrential rain for the past two months, leading to the deaths of more than 100 people since the onset of the monsoon period on June 24.

One person was killed and three injured after a cloudburst occurred in the state’s Kullu district on July 17.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours.