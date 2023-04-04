Himalayan avalanche kills seven people

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured when an avalanche hit a Himalayan mountain pass in the Indian state of Sikkim on Tuesday.

Several people remain missing as emergency workers carry out rescue operations.

More than 350 tourists were at the scenic Nathu La — the mountain pass at 4,310 metres that shares a border with China – when an avalanche struck the area, burying about 30 under the snow, an Indian army representative said.

A child was among the dead, news channels reported, while dozens were taken to an army hospital for treatment.

READ MORE 10 mountaineers dead after avalanche in India's Himalayas

Video shared online by rescue officials showed trapped people calling for help as emergency workers used ploughs to pull them out of the snow.

The Border Road Organisation, the road and infrastructure construction wing of India's Ministry of Defence, teamed up with the army and police to carry out rescue efforts.

“Approximately 25 to 30 tourists got trapped in a sudden avalanche at mile 14 on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. Swift rescue operations launched … 22 tourists rescued till now, including six from deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals,” the ministry said.

Emergency workers carry out a rescue operation at the pass. Photo: Indian army

One woman was rescued after 1.5 hours under the snow, the ministry said. She was taken to a hospital.

“In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road,” the ministry said.