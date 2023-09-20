Footage shows Second World War shipwreck for first time

A deep-sea expedition has captured footage of three historic shipwrecks dating back to the Second World War's Battle of Midway.

The aircraft carrier known as USS Yorktown, built by the US Navy during the war, was discovered by the Ocean Exploration Trust team during a search of one of the largest protected areas in the US.

During the 27-day expedition to Hawaii's Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in September, the crew also filmed wreckage of the Imperial Japanese Navy Akagi and Kaga vessels.

The IJN Kaga was found 5.4km below the surface. It was struck by bombs during the battle in 1942, before it was engulfed in flames. To prevent its capture, a Japanese ship caused the Kaga to sink.

"Each dive on Battle of Midway cultural heritage sites was launched and closed with protocol ceremonies to honour this place and all who lost their lives in ways that reflected their significance to Kanaka ʻOiwi [Native Hawaiian], Japanese and US military families and communities," the trust said.

The region is a Unesco World Heritage Site and the US's largest marine protected area at 1.5 million square kilometres. Large parts are still unexplored.