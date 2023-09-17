Derna flood devastation shocks UN envoy after visit to city

The UN’s Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily has returned from a trip to Derna, where the death toll was soaring into the high thousands on Sunday, warning that the city has been overwhelmed by the disaster and calling for a bigger international response.

The UN has warned a quarter of the population of the city could have been killed or injured by the deluge of water and debris that crashed down the wadi, or dried river bed, above the city, about a week ago. The estimate takes into account about 10,000 people who are still missing, while the UN says at least 40,000 people have been made homeless.

Other estimates are lower, with the eastern administration estimating a death toll of 3,500. The situation in many outlying towns and villages is still becoming clear due to roads and bridges having been destroyed.

“I left Derna today with a heavy heart, after witnessing the devastation caused by floods on lives and properties,” Mr Bathily said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This crisis is beyond Libya’s capacity to manage, it goes beyond politics and borders.”

Mr Bathily’s remarks come amid speculation that local authorities could close Derna in a move to stem the spread of waterborne disease, which may already be taking hold after reports that 150 people had fallen ill.

Islamic Relief warned that number could soon swell to thousands due to the lack of clean water.

Aid agencies have urged locals to avoid burials in mass graves, as well as mass cremations, saying this could accelerate the spread of illness. Rescue and recovery workers say hundreds of bodies are still being found on beaches and scattered throughout the city.