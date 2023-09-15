Libyan rescuers continue search for thousands still missing after deadly floods

Rescue workers kept up their search on Friday for thousands of people left missing after tsunami-like flash floods hit the Libyan port of Derna earlier this week.

More than 11,000 people have been killed, the Libyan Red Crescent said, adding that a further 10,100 were reported missing in the Mediterranean city.

Health authorities previously put the death toll in Derna at 5,500. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.

The enormous amount of rain dumped by the storm caused two upstream dams to collapse late on Sunday, releasing a wall of water that reduced Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where untold numbers of people and entire city blocks were washed into the Mediterranean.

A UN official said Thursday that most casualties could have been avoided.

“If there would have been a normal operating meteorological service, they could have issued the warnings,” Petteri Taalas, head of the UN's World Meteorological Organisation, told reporters in Geneva.

“The emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out the evacuation.”

The WMO said earlier this week that the National Meteorological Centre issued warnings 72 hours before the flooding, notifying all government authorities by email and through media.

About 300,000 children are estimated to have been affected by the powerful storm, with a growing number of families in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, the UN children's fund said.

“The children of Libya are facing yet again another tragedy after over a decade of conflict,” said Michele Servadei, Unicef representative in Libya, who is currently visiting the areas affected by the floods.

“Our priority is to scale up life-saving assistance, in particular, [by] providing health, water and sanitation supplies, psychosocial support, family tracing and preventing waterborne diseases.

“To prevent a catastrophe, we can’t afford to lose any time. We know from previous disasters across the globe that the aftermath of floods is often more deadly for children than the extreme weather event itself.

“Children are among the most vulnerable and are at high risk of disease outbreaks, [a] lack of safe drinking water, malnutrition, disruption in learning and violence,” he said.