Georgia grand jury in Trump probe wanted to indict senior Republican Lindsey Graham

A special grand jury investigating efforts spearheaded by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia recommended indictments against a much larger group than eventually charged, including Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch defender of the former president.

The nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 whom Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went on to charge, along with Mr Trump.

The names of those not indicted also include former senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The special grand jury convened in 2021 at the request of Ms Wills to aid her investigation. Over several months, the jurors subpoenaed evidence from 75 witnesses, including Trump allies such as his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mr Graham and top Georgia officials including Governor Brian Kemp.

Mr Graham, a former Trump rival-turned-golf-buddy, asked Georgia officials to examine absentee ballots after the Republican president's defeat. He did not immediately comment.

The South Carolina senator has defended his behaviour, saying he was entitled to examine state election activity as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He fought a subpoena ordering him to testify but was ultimately told to do so by the US Supreme Court.

Mr Loeffler and Mr Perdue, both Trump loyalists, were defeated by Democratic candidates in January 2021 run-off elections. Perdue ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022.

Agencies contributed to this report

