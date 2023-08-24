Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County jail over Georgia election charges

Former US president Donald Trump was expected to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday over charges that he plotted to overturn the state's 2020 election results, a booking process that is expected to include a mugshot.

If a mugshot is indeed taken, it would add to a growing list of ignominious firsts for the former president who is now facing four separate criminal cases.

His expected arrival at Fulton County Jail comes a day after the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential election, which Mr Trump skipped in favour of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Mr Trump maintains a commanding lead over his Republican rivals.

"I've been indicted four times – all trivial nonsense,” Mr Trump said in the interview.

He again will be the centre of attention in the Republicans' crowded field by attending his booking process, siphoning off much-needed media attention from candidates looking to gain ground on him.

And even though he skipped Wednesday night's debate, his presence still loomed large over the room. He was the second-most debated topic on the stage, according to debate trackers, and most candidates said they would support him as the nominee even if he were convicted of a crime.

“Someone's got to stop normalising this conduct. Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States,” Republican candidate Chris Christie said to a booing audience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the primary debate.

Mr Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged by Atlanta prosecutors this month under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (Rico) Act, which is used to target criminal organisations.

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other co-defendants have already surrendered to authorities and had their mugshots taken.

Donald Trump is expected to surrender at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday. AFP

Unlike in his three federal criminal cases, Mr Trump's booking process will not include an arraignment. Also unlike federal courthouses, Fulton County officials have said a booking photo is expected to be taken in a process similar to all other criminal defendants.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County sheriff Patrick Labat said.

Mr Trump has already agreed to a $200,000 release bond and not post threatening messages on social media as he awaits trial.

Also expected to be unique is the arraignment itself, which is set to take place in the coming weeks. While no media presence was allowed in federal courtrooms, Georgia's courts usually allow photographs and videos of the proceedings.

A judge this week signed an order permitting local media of court proceedings until September 8, before which Mr Trump's arraignment might have taken place.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintains what he says was a “perfect phone call” with Georgia's senior election official, whom in a 2021 phone call he asked to “find” enough votes that would overturn Joe Biden's state victory.

The former president also claims, without evidence, that the investigation and other inquiries into his actions are examples of political persecution.

Mr Trump's other criminal cases involve his allegations of efforts to overturn the election, mishandling of classified documents since leaving office and hush money paid to an adult film star during the 2016 election campaign.