Rudy Giuliani heads to Georgia to face election charges

Rudy Giuliani, who was once Donald Trump's personal lawyer, said on Wednesday that he was travelling to Georgia to turn himself in on charges that he attempted to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat.

“I'm going to Georgia and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I'm defending the rights of all Americans,” he said in New York.

Mr Giuliani is one of 18 co-defendants alongside Mr Trump charged by Georgia prosecutors of trying to reverse the former president's defeat in the state.

The former New York City mayor is also planning to meet Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Bloomberg reported. Ms Willis brought the charges against Mr Giuliani, Mr Trump and their co-defendants.

Most defendants so far have negotiated bond agreements to avoid being held in jail ahead of their arraignment hearings.

John Eastman, Mr Trump's former lawyer, and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall surrendered to the Fulton County sheriff's office on Tuesday. Booking photos of Mr Eastman and Mr Hall were released later in the day.

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman's mugshot at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office / AP

Former Georgia Republican Party leaders Cathy Latham and David Shafer were booked overnight.

Mr Giuliani scoffed at the idea of his mugshot being taken.

“I get photographed. Isn't that nice? A mugshot of the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail,” he said.

“They are going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me.”

Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman at Donald Trump's 'Save America Rally' on January 6, 2021. AP

Mr Giuliani is being charged under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, which is used to target criminal organisations. It's the same law that Mr Giuliani used to go after mob bosses while he was mayor.

Mr Giuliani was one of the most vocal supporters of Mr Trump's false election fraud claims.

Mr Trump said he would surrender to his charges on Thursday. He has already negotiated a $200,000 bond deal.

AFP contributed to this report

