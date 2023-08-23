Republican debate: Candidates look to gain ground on Trump

Eight Republican presidential candidates will look to gain ground on Donald Trump during the first debate of the 2024 race as the former president skips the event.

Mr Trump, who holds a commanding lead over his rivals, will instead appear in an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Twitter.

The interview will stream opposite the Republican debate, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and which is being broadcast at 9pm ET (5am GST) on Fox News.

With the former president forgoing Wednesday night's debate, the remaining candidates who qualified will have the opportunity to gain a greater national presence.

Who is participating in the debate?

The candidates on the debate stage on Wednesday night contain a mix of names with varying degrees of notoriety.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once seen as the heir apparent to Mr Trump, has dropped off precipitously in the polls since the midterm elections last year. As governor, Mr DeSantis has gone after what he calls a “woke indoctrination”, such as teachings on race and sexual orientation.

Joining him in Milwaukee will be former vice president Mike Pence, who has recently sharpened his attacks on Mr Trump since his former boss was indicted over the January 6 insurrection, and has also highlighted his support for Ukraine.

Other household names participating are former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. A prolific debater, Mr Christie often launched unflinching attacks on his Republican rivals during the 2016 race.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is rising in recent polls, and US senator Tim Scott will also be looking to seize prime-time viewers' attention.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum – who are polling below 1 per cent – will join the debate stage also.

A handful of other candidates failed to meet the requirements needed to participate.

What are the US primary elections and caucuses?

Why is the debate important?

With Mr Trump not in attendance, Wednesday night's debate will give the eight candidates an opportunity to make their first pitch to US voters and gain ground on the former president.

But his absence also creates a vacuum in an event in which verbal attacks will be hurled at each other. Mr DeSantis, who is trying to resurrect his campaign, is seen as the figure most likely to be at the centre of such attacks.

Supporters of Donald Trump carry signs around the site of the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. AFP

And although he will not be participating, Mr Trump will still be a point of discussion. Martha MacCallum, who will be moderating the debate alongside Fox colleague Bret Baier, told Vanity Fair they will press candidates on Mr Trump's four indictments.

Mr Christie, one of Mr Trump's biggest critics, will likely ratchet up his attacks on the former president as well.

Attention will be fixed on who may be the stand-out performer of the night who could use the debate to surge in the polls. And a disastrous debate could end a candidacy altogether.

The next debate is scheduled for September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.