Republican Tim Scott enters crowded 2024 presidential race

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina filed paperwork on Friday to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race, hoping a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with conservative voters who have backed partisan grievance warriors in recent years.

The US Senate's only black Republican has made his grandfather's work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity.

Mr Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he has cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realisation of a dream only possible in America.

He is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday at his alma mater Charleston Southern University, a private Baptist college in his hometown of North Charleston, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Scott tries to focus on hopeful themes and avoid divisive language favoured by those leading the Republican field, such as former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – who is expected to announce his own candidacy next week.

Mr Trump's political action campaign wasted no time in trying to capitalise on Mr Scott's candidacy, saying “career politicians” like him were looking to seize an opportunity to raise their profile ahead of the 2028 race – after a supposed second Trump term ends.

Like other non-Trump candidates, Mr Scott sees that “the path to second place is wide open”, said Taylor Budowich, chief executive of Make America Great Again Inc.

“They smell Ron DeSantis's blood in the water and no longer seem him as an obstacle,” said Mr Budowich.