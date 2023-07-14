South Africa deploys army in four provinces as it braces for unrest

South Africa's army has stationed troops across four provinces after at least 21 lorries carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in parts of the country over the past week.

Police are looking for 12 people said to be behind the attacks, while authorities are yet to establish a motive or connection between the arson attacks.

“These are organised and sophisticated operations," Police Minister Bheki Cele said in a statement released by state media, claiming it may be "economic sabotage".

Soldiers were deployed on Friday in the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal and the central province of Free State. The army will support police in their response to the lorry attacks, the South African Department of Defence said.

The country is bracing for more unrest after the deadly protests of July 2021, in which more than 350 people were killed, returned to the headlines this week.

Businesses were looted and set ablaze in demonstrations triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on a contempt of court conviction.

On Thursday, a constitutional court ordered Zuma to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence in jail, ruling an early release on medical grounds to be improper.

Mr Cele said there is no evidence to suggest the burnings are related to the court case.

Twenty-one lorries have been burnt since Sunday in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, he added.

Sunday, when the lorry attacks apparently started, was the second anniversary of the start of the 2021 violence.

“No matter the motive, the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert and is hard at work at preventing more attacks but also finding these individuals or gangs of thugs who are hell bent on causing havoc on our roads."