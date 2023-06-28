Debris from Titan submersible brought back to shore

Debris from the Titan submersible was brought to Newfoundland, Canada, on Wednesday, 10 days after the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion”.

Footage showed crews at a harbour in St John's handling large pieces of the wreckage that previously lay on the ocean floor.

A Canadian-flagged shipped carried the remotely operated vehicle that had been searching for the submersible near the site of the Titanic wreckage, about 700 kilometres to the south of Newfoundland.

Pelagic Research Services, the US-based owners of the ROV, confirmed it had completed offshore operations and that crews were “working around the clock for 10 days”.

The Titan submersible was destroyed during a June 18 descent to the Titanic wreckage site, killing all five men inside.

One expert who consulted with the US Coast Guard during the search said analysis of the recovered debris could lead to clues about what had happened to the vessel, The Associated Press reported.

The vessel lost contact with OceanGate one hour and 45 minutes into its descent towards the Titanic wreckage site. It was declared missing eight hours after communication had been lost.

The US Navy previously detected a loud bang consistent with an implosion, but determined at the time that such an event was not definitive, and the search for the sub and passengers continued.

The passengers – OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, British adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet – were declared dead last week after the vessel's debris was discovered.

The US Coast Guard and other agencies have launched investigations into the fatal incident.

Titan's implosion raised questions about the safety of private deep-sea explorations. James Cameron, director of the film Titanic and a deep-sea explorer himself, criticised the vessel's carbon-fibre hull and said he had warned the company years ago about using such a design.