Titan submersible's support ship returns to Canadian harbour following fatal implosion

The main support ship of the Titan submersible, known as the Polar Prince, has docked at a harbour in St John's, Newfoundland, following the catastrophic implosion of the deep-sea vessel which resulted in the deaths of five individuals.

The Titan submersible was lost during a descent to the wreckage of the Titanic when the fatal incident occurred.

As the support ship arrived in the Canadian port on Saturday morning, flags were seen at Half-mast to mourn the victims, including British adventurer Hamish Harding, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate – the company behind the submersible – and French national Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

(Left to right, top to bottom) Hamish Harding; OceanGate Expeditions CEO and founder Stockton Rush; Paul-Henry Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada. AFP

Safety investigators begin scrutiny of Polar Prince

The Polar Prince is set to become the subject of a safety investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada.

A team of investigators from the TSB boarded the ship upon its arrival at the port in order to gather information, conduct interviews and assess the occurrence, in accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements.

The TSB, which will not determine civil or criminal liability, emphasises that its investigations are carried out with the primary objective of advancing transportation safety.

This comes in the wake of reports by the BBC suggesting that OceanGate's chief executive, Mr Rush, had previously dismissed safety concerns over the Titan submersible in an email exchange with deep-sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum.

The focus now shifts to the possible recovery of the submersible's debris and the remains of the deceased.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) confirmed that one of its vessels would remain at the scene to provide support and assistance to the recovery and salvage operations, as co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Boston.

Although there is currently no definitive time frame for the cessation of recovery efforts, there have been doubts raised about the prospects of successfully retrieving the bodies.

This follows a statement by Rear Admiral John Mauger from the US Coast Guard, citing the unforgiving environment of the sea floor and the evidence of a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

Meanwhile, debris from the implosion is anticipated to be gathered for further investigation to help paint a clearer picture of the tragic incident.

Ryan Ramsey, a former submarine captain in Britain's Royal Navy, compared the process to a plane crash investigation, given the absence of a black box for the submersible.

Simultaneously, questions are surfacing about the legal implications of the incident, especially regarding any potential lawsuits against OceanGate from the families of the deceased.

Though the passengers signed waivers acknowledging the risk of serious injury or death, the validity of these waivers may be challenged if there is evidence of gross negligence or undisclosed hazards.

The outcome of these legal considerations, however, remains uncertain until the results of the continuing safety investigation are made public.