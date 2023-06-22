Titanic submarine oxygen supply passes crucial 96-hour limit

The US coastguard has insisted an operation to save five occupants of a submersible diving to the wreck of the Titanic is still a rescue mission, despite passing a crucial 96-hour window for oxygen supply.

Experts believe the Titan, which was launched on Sunday morning, had four days of oxygen on board.

The US coastguard is leading the hunt for the craft. It is yet to identify banging sounds detected earlier from beneath the waves.

Speaking on Thursday after the 96-hour oxygen supply deadline had passed, Rear Admiral John Mauger, the chief coordinator of the multinational mission in search of a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck, reaffirmed his unwavering focus on rescuing the five-member crew alive.

In a series of TV interviews, he emphasized the significance of accounting for people's will to survive in particularly complex situations.

"We continue to find that people's will to live really needs to be accounted for as well. And so, we're continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts," he said.

An expert in underwater search told The National no one can definitively say how much oxygen is left.

Michael Welham, a marine operations specialist and author, told The National the specific levels have not been published, and the behaviour of the passengers will be crucial.

Breathing rates will also have an effect on how quickly the oxygen is used up, as people can breathe faster when they are anxious, he said.

“I have been in a very similar situation inside a diving bell, where the scrubbing system for removing carbon dioxide had stopped and you're right down then to breathing very, very shallow. You sit quietly and try not to talk," he said.

Professional operations have a log which detail the amount of oxygen available and expectations for battery life. “That log hasn't been made available, even if it exists. So everybody's speculating,” Mr Welham said.

On Wednesday, Rear Admiral John Mauger told the BBC that he estimated there were about 20 hours of oxygen left on the submersible.

“Based on information that the operator provided, they indicated that they have an emergency life-support system on board to provide oxygen for approximately 96 hours,” he said.

“I understand that is a difficult calculation to predict because it depends on the number of occupants and their consumption but we are looking at a period of time of about 20 hours from now into tomorrow morning that we may be at the end of the 96-hour window.”

On Thursday:

A French research vessel carrying a deep-sea diving robot has reached the search area

Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of The Explorers Club, has confirmed it is sending support to help with the search, but he criticised the time taken for the support to be accepted

Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, who is currently aboard the missing Titan submersible, is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, wealthy passengers on the ill-fated Titanic, it has emerged

Those on board the submersible include three fee-paying passengers: British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, who lives in Dubai, as well as Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, a first-year student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. They are also British citizens. The trip cost $250,000 a person.

Pilot Stockton Rush, chief executive of the company leading the expedition, was at the helm, with French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet the final person on board.

Experts have suggested it is possible the occupants could survive a little longer than the initial 96 hours if they take turns sleeping and expend minimal breaths by not talking.

Capt Frederick said on Wednesday: “The surface search is now approximately two times the size of Connecticut, and the subsurface search is up to 2.5 miles [4km] deep, exponentially expanding the size of the search area.”

Connecticut state is about 13,000 square kilometres.

Mr Welham said the battery life is another complicating factor in the rescue, as it is required to keep the submersible warm.

If the battery has now drained, the heating will also fail, sending temperatures plummeting on board.

He said he had one experience where the heating failed while he was in a diving bell.

“We were sitting there doing exercises and moving our bodies around to try [and keep warm].”

Although the rescue is facing serious challenges, Mr Welham said is some way off becoming a recovery operation.

“That decision is a way off yet. At this moment in time. It's search for it and people are still there. Get the thing to the surface and rescue them,” he added.

However, the mission to recover the craft will be challenging, he said.

First, rescuers have to locate it. Next, they must lower a cable to wrap around the submersible to bring it up.

“You have to get it over what you're going to lift because the ROV can't drag it along the seabed," said Mr Welham.

He said its motors are not powerful enough to manouevre the cable, so it needs to be dropped as accurately as possible to land next to the craft.

That will be a challenge because the vessel it is being lowered down from will be moving, he said.

“If the seas are rough it will be rolling. There might be currents that will actually affect that cable and make it bow a bit.

“Then you have got to get on to the deck of the boat to unbolt it to get to the people inside.”

Noises were heard by a Canadian P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.

“We need to have hope, but I can't tell you what the noises are … It's inconclusive,” Capt Frederick said.

An object spotted in the ocean during the search for the vessel is not believed to be debris.

Capt Frederick, asked if he could confirm a “rectangular object had been spotted”, said: “Yesterday, one of the aircraft did see an object.

“In search and rescue missions, when aircraft are flying continuously, there is stuff out in the ocean that is floating. We went back, we looked at it, it wasn’t.

“We didn’t determine it to be debris, we don’t think it correlates with the case and it is not uncommon at all during an active search to see things and then we go and look at them.”

The submersible lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 700km south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

A 'dangerous place to operate'

Col Terry Virts, a former US pilot and friend of Mr Harding, described him as the “quintessential” British explorer.

He added that the design of the vessel was very simple, meaning there were not many things that can break on it.

He pointed out that other submarines on other missions to the Titanic have become stuck.

“That’s a dangerous place to operate when you [the submersible] just have one window,” he said.

“It’s not like when you are backing up your car you have your backup camera, you have your two mirrors and your rear mirror. I hope that’s the problem.

“That would be the best-case scenario, because it would mean they are still alive and there would be at least a hope for rescue.”

Five surface vessels are searching for the Titan, with another five expected to join within 48 hours, Capt Frederick said.

The Pentagon said it was sending a third C-130 aircraft and three C-17s, while France's oceanographic institute announced a deep-sea underwater robot and its experts would arrive in the area on Wednesday.

As well as an international fleet of ships and planes, an underwater robot had begun to search near the Titanic site and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found.