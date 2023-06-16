Cyclone Biparjoy weakens after striking India's Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy was diminishing in strength on Friday as people evacuated from their homes were allowed to start returning, Pakistan's disaster management authority said.

More than 180,000 took shelter in India and Pakistan, but Pakistan's evacuees were preparing to return home on Friday, AP reported.

At least two people died and 22 were injured in India’s western Gujarat state, as the cyclone left a trail of destruction in its wake.

"It is projected to further weaken into a cyclonic storm and subsequently transform into a depression by Friday evening," the authority said.

READ MORE Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker: Updates as two dead and 22 injured

Indian officials said electricity has been restored in some villages, while many others were still without power.

Pakistan Meteorological Department chief Sardar Sarfaraz told The National that the cyclone may bring heavy rainfall to Pakistan's coastal regions on Friday and Saturday.

"The cyclone's intensity has significantly decreased and we anticipate it will become a depression by the evening," he said.

"However, the cyclonic impact will result in substantial downpours and winds in certain areas, reaching speeds of 60 to 80 km per hour."

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India

Mr Sarfaraz said the government had instructed authorities not to send approximately 82,000 displaced people back to their homes before Saturday.

Many of the affected areas were previously submerged during last year's catastrophic monsoon floods, which submerged a third of Pakistan, causing damage to two million homes and claiming the lives of almost 1,700 people.

Abdul Madi Sumro, the Thatta district president of Alkhidmat Foundation, told The National the weather in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal had returned to normal, with some people returning home.

The Defence Housing Authority in Karachi said on Twitter that the threat had significantly diminished and urged evacuated residents to return home.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon ordered school exams to resume from Saturday after their cancellation on Tuesday.

Pakistan was spared the brunt of the cyclone as it weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after making landfall in Gujarat, India.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said a co-ordination of efforts ensured the safety of the population.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Biparjoy had transformed from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm.

Rough conditions remained in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

The system was expected to weaken further into a depression by Friday evening.

Rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by winds, were predicted in various districts of Sindh, while Karachi and other districts were expected to experience dust storms and moderate rainfall.

A storm surge of up to 2.5 metres was anticipated in Keti Bandar and its surroundings, with rough sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the open sea until Saturday.

The PMD also released rainfall data, with Barkhan and Zhob in Balochistan receiving the highest amounts at 45mm and 10mm, respectively.