Iran frees one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens

Iran on Friday released one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens it had been holding after mediation by Oman, and they are being flown to Belgium, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Mr De Croo added that he had informed the governments of Denmark and Austria of the release, which came a week after Tehran freed a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was convicted on terrorism charges.

"Belgium has successfully secured the release of two Austrians and one Dane who were unjustly held in detention in Iran," said Hadja Lahbib, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions.

Belgium has successfully secured the release of two Austrians and one Dane who were unjustly held in detention in #Iran. pic.twitter.com/i4HB5xqicK — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) June 2, 2023

- This is a developing story ...