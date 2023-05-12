Two French citizens held in Iran 'released and returning to France'

Iran on Friday released two French citizens jailed in separate cases and they are both now returning to France, the French Foreign Minister said.

Bernard Phelan, who also holds Irish nationality, and Benjamin Briere were freed from their prison in the north-eastern city of Mashhad and are “on their way to France”, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

“I am delighted that they will soon be able to find their loved ones in Paris,” Ms Colonna said in a statement on Friday.

“During this detention in Mashhad prison, our compatriots and their relatives benefited from the permanent support of our diplomacy, in particular from our embassy in Tehran and from the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.”

This is a developing story