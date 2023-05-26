Belgian aid worker to be freed in Iran prisoner swap

Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele will be freed from an Iranian prison as part of a swap deal mediated by Oman.

Oman's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it has mediated an exchange in its capital Muscat, but did not name the prisoners involved.

The prisoners were taken from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat.

Mr Vandecasteele, 42, will be returning home under the deal, Francois Bailly, spokesman for Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told The National.

"If everything goes as planned he will be with us tonight, finally free," Mr De Croo said in a video statement, adding he had undergone medical assessment and was in the care of Belgian military and diplomatic staff.

#Statement | In compliance with the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, to fulfill the requests of the Iranian and Belgian governments to assist in resolving the issue of detained citizens in both countries, the Omani efforts have resulted in an agreement, pic.twitter.com/QgHPHm1R1f — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) May 26, 2023

"The fate of Olivier has been on our minds for over a year. For me the choice has always been clear, Olivier's life has always taken precedence.

"It is a responsibility that I take on myself that I assume. We do not abandon anyone in Belgium, let alone an innocent person."

Mr Vandecasteele was arrested in Tehran in 2022 and sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for espionage in January, a charge Belgian authorities say was fabricated. He also was fined $1 million.

Concerns had been raised for his health after claims that he was being kept in solitary confinement at Iran's notorious Evin prison.

Neither Mr Bailly nor the Iranians confirmed the identity of the Iranian he was swapped for. Iran has been lobbying to bring home diplomat Assadollah Assadi, convicted on terror offences in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Oman said it appreciated the “positive high-level spirit” of the negotiations from both sides.

Belgian courts ruled in March that a prisoner swap treaty could go ahead legally.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, convicting and sentencing them in secretive courts in a bid to use them as leverage in negotiations with other nations, the UN found in 2022.

Iran, facing Western sanctions over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, has faced protests in recent months and economic strain.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was already scheduled to visit Tehran this weekend before the announced prisoner swap.