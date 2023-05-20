Sudan's army and paramilitary RSF sign seven-day ceasefire

Warring sides in Sudan have reached an agreement for a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, the United States and Saudi Arabia said Saturday in a joint statement after talks in Jeddah.

Representatives from both army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed not to seek any military advantage before the truce goes into effect at 9:45 pm Khartoum time on May 22, the statement released by the US State Department said.

The ceasefire "shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties," it said.

Numerous previous ceasefire agreements were violated. However, this agreement will be enforced by a US-Saudi and international-supported monitoring mechanism, the statement said without providing details.

The agreement also calls for distributing humanitarian assistance, restoring essential services and withdrawing forces from hospitals and essential public facilities.

The fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to a collapse of order. Stocks of food, cash and essentials are rapidly dwindling, and mass looting has hit banks, embassies, aid warehouses and even churches.

Aid groups have said they are unable to provide sufficient assistance in Khartoum, the capital, in the absence of safe passage and security guarantees for staff.