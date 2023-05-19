Sudan's Al Burhan sacks RSF head Hemedti as deputy of Sovereign Council

Fighting in country has killed more than 600 and displaced 840,000

Gen Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemedti, during a press conference at the Rapid Support Forces headquarters in Khartoum. Reuters
May 19, 2023
Sudan's Sovereign Council head Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.

Mr Al Burhan also appointed Malik Agar as a deputy of the council.

Fighting in the country is escalating in a power struggle between the army and the RSF.

The conflict has left more than 600 dead with 840,000 people internally displaced.

This is a developing story …

Updated: May 19, 2023, 9:35 AM
