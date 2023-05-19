Sudan's Al Burhan sacks RSF head Hemedti as deputy of Sovereign Council

Sudan's Sovereign Council head Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.

Mr Al Burhan also appointed Malik Agar as a deputy of the council.

Fighting in the country is escalating in a power struggle between the army and the RSF.

The conflict has left more than 600 dead with 840,000 people internally displaced.

This is a developing story …