Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons there

Russia has made an agreement with neighbour Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its soil, Tass news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday.

Such a move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements, Mr Putin said, as the US had stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies.

Read More Putin's warning over depleted uranium tank ammunition dismissed by UK

President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of putting tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Mr Putin said.

"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime," Tass quoted Mr Putin as saying.

Russia will have completed the construction of a storage facility for the weapons in Belarus by July 1, Mr Putin said, adding that Russia would not be transferring control of the arms to Minsk.

Russia has stationed 10 aircraft in Belarus capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, he said.