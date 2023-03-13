Bill Clinton and Gerry Adams to reflect on Good Friday Agreement at New York event

Former US president Bill Clinton and former leader of Sinn Fein Gerry Adams will reflect on the historic Good Friday Agreement peace deal for Northern Ireland in a New York event to mark its 25th anniversary.

Mr Adams and Mr Clinton are set to take part in the event next month, which is being organised by Irish-American organisations.

Irish America has been consistent in its support of the pact, also known as the Belfast Agreement, event co-ordinator Marty Glennon said.

“Twenty-five years ago, Irish America united in the pursuit of peace and justice," Mr Glennon said. "The Good Friday Agreement was signed and a new chapter in Irish history was written.

“Irish America has been steadfast in their support of the agreement and peace.

“We look back with pride, and we look to the future with optimism and hope that we realise fully the promise of the agreement.”

Among the organisations taking part are the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, the James Connolly Irish-American Labour Coalition, the Brehon Law Society and Friends of Sinn Fein.

“Irish-American trade unionists stand on the shoulders of a great generation of labour leaders, who contributed mightily towards peace and justice in the north of Ireland," LAOH president Marilyn Madigan said.

“We celebrate the 25th anniversary of the GFA and look forward to its full realisation, a reunited 32-county Irish Republic.”

“The Good Friday Agreement is a shining example of what can be accomplished if all parties truly share a desire for peace," said Cathy Stanton, president of the Brehon Law Society in Nassau County.

"But the desire for peace is not enough,. The agreement is a reminder of what still needs to be done to truly realise the dream for a united Ireland.”

Mark Guilfoyle, Friends of Sinn Fein president, said: “We look back with pride to the events of April 1998 and to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Ireland is changing, and the agreement endures as we navigate a peaceful and democratic pathway to a new and united Ireland.

“Irish Americans will remain in lockstep with the wishes of the people of Ireland.”

The event will take place in New York on April 3. Tickets are free, but registration is required.