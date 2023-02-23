UN votes on resolution demanding Russia withdraws from Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has demanded that Russia immediately pull all of its troops out of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> and called for a cessation of hostilities, one year after Moscow invaded its western neighbour. Member nations met at a special session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday to condemn the February 24, 2022, invasion that Secretary General Antonio Guterres called an “affront to our collective conscience”. He described the anniversary as “a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community”. A vote on the non-binding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/21/us-seeks-un-support-for-resolution-calling-for-ukraine-peace/" target="_blank">resolution</a> was set for Thursday afternoon. It needs a two-thirds majority to pass and was co-sponsored by about 70 nations. UN diplomats told <i>The National</i> they were hoping to secure as many as 150 votes from the organisation's 193 members. A vote on a similar measure in March last year was supported by 141 countries. While non-binding, the vote will lay out the extent of support for Kyiv around the world as the war grinds on, with Russia occupying large areas of Ukraine and both sides gearing up for intensified fighting in the spring. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged delegates to support the resolution, sponsored by the country's close allies, saying they faced a “decisive moment”. “Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear,” he said. “One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy.” But Russia's UN representative Vasily Nebenzya called Ukraine “neo-Nazi” and accused the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Moscow. “They are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war” to maintain their own “hegemony”, Mr Nebenzya said. The resolution underscores the need to “reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in line with the UN Charter. But it makes no direct reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2022/11/15/missiles-hit-kyiv-after-g20-condemns-russias-invasion/" target="_blank">Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan</a> presented at the G20 summit in November. A UN <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/03/02/un-assembly-condemns-russian-aggression-in-ukraine/">General Assembly resolution on March 2</a> last year condemned Russia’s invasion and demanded it withdraw its troops. In all, 141 countries supported the resolution, five nations <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/03/02/uae-envoy-un-resolution-on-ukraine-sends-necessary-signal/">voted</a> against it and 35 abstained. On March 24, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/03/24/un-pushes-for-aid-as-russia-blamed-for-ukraine-humanitarian-crisis/">140 states voted </a>to demand civilian protection and humanitarian access in Ukraine. Then on October 12, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/10/12/un-general-assembly-strongly-condemns-russia-annexing-ukrainian-territory/">143 countries voted to condemn</a> Russia's “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions of Ukraine.