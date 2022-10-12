UN General Assembly condemns Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's self-declared annexations of four eastern Ukrainian regions, and supported a resolution demanding that Moscow reverse course.

The General Assembly has been holding an emergency meeting since Monday to debate a European-drafted resolution condemning Russia’s annexations, considered illegal by the West, as Kyiv's allies seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation.

In all, 143 nations supported the resolution, while 32 abstained.

Only North Korea, Syria, Nicaragua, Belarus and Russia opposed it. Saudi Arabia, which the US has accused of siding with Russia over recent OPEC+ oil production cuts, voted in favour, as did the UAE.

The decision to bring the matter before the UN, where the 193 UN members have one vote each — and where no one wields veto power — was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting on September 30 to block a similar proposal.

Russia last month held a series of what the west calls illegal referendums in Ukraine's regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Shortly after, President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the territories, even though none are in full control of Moscow.

Russia "has not only put its neighbour in its crosshairs, but also put a bullseye on this institution’s core principle: One country cannot take the territory of another by force," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said ahead of the vote.

Western nations engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying ahead of the vote while Russia’s ally Syria warned against isolating Moscow.

Britain' Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UN vote was a "powerful" demonstration of the international community’s widespread condemnation of Russia’s "outrageous, illegal attempts" to annex the Ukrainian regions.

“This is an important show of international unity against an aggressor that seeks to destabilise the international norms that protect us all," he said.

"The vote is indisputable evidence of what we have known for some time – Putin stands alone on the international stage and his actions are driving his country further into self-inflicted isolation.”